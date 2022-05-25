Age-appropriate conversations and speaking the truth will be key as families try to digest the latest mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this week, one that left 19 fourth-grade students dead.
Regardless of the age of the children involved in the conversations, Geisinger's Dr. Tawnya Meadows said it is always important to be truthful when discussing tragedies.
The National Association of School Psychologists' (NASP) guidelines for explaining violent events to children of different ages highlight the use of age-appropriate language and answering questions without adding to the confusion.
"Always have development appropriate perspectives," Meadows, the director of pediatric primary care behavioral health at Geisinger, said. "For early elementary students, keep it brief and simple. Offer reassurance that schools are safe. Home is safe. That grownups are there to protect them."
For younger kids, Meadows, the mother of three school-aged daughters — said to explain the procedures for entering school.
"Tell them, 'remember the time I brought cupcakes into to school and they know my face, but I still had to be permitted into the school?'" she said. "Remind them of all the safety procedures around them."
The NASP says that while early elementary school children need brief, simple information balanced with assurances, more detailed conversations are appropriate for middle- and high-school age youth.
Timing of the conversations, Meadows said, is also important. Try to avoid bringing up the difficult topics just before bed. It might also work to have the child involved with something as the discussions take place.
"You might not want to have the talk before bed, kids will just think about it in bed," she said. "Do it after soccer practice, or when they are drawing or involved in an activity.
"The best place to have that conversation depends on the teen — it could be in the car or while a friend is present, instead of just sitting and talking about the event one on one," NASP notes.
When having a discussion about the events among adults, be cautious about what you say and when you say it, Meadows said. Also, be wary of hovering around the news channels 24/7 and becoming overwhelmed by the information.
"It's not helpful for anyone to park in front of the TV, but really limit kids," Meadows said. "And when you discuss it, remember that kids hear everything. Even when it looks like they may not be paying attention, they are."
No matter what, Meadows said, remind your kids you are available for a talk anytime, especially if they have concerns about something they have seen in school.
"Let them know there is a difference between tattling and informing adults, that if they see something to say something," Meadows said. "Let them know that all feelings are OK. Be sure to take the time to talk to them."