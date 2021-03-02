Talen Energy will close its ash waste disposal site at its Montour County power plant and donate Lake Chillisquaque, the Montour Preserve and $1.2 million to conservation efforts to address pollution complaints at the Washingtonville plant.
A settlement between the owners of the Montour County plant and the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, represented by attorneys from the Environmental Integrity Project, was announced this morning.
"This agreement will lead to improved water quality in our region," said Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky. "It will also preserve an incredibly valuable environmental, educational and recreational community asset ... and protect it for future generations."
Talen announced last year it would transition from coal to a clearner-burning fuel at the plant, which has been open for 49 years. It has also partnered with another company to build a 1,000 acre solar farm in Montour County.
As part of the settlement, Talen has agreed to:
- Donate the Montour Preserve to a nonprofit group or local government.
- Stop dumping coal ash and wastewater into an ash disposal basin next to the power plant by the end of 2025. The basin must be be closed, drained and capped by Oct. 17, 2028.
- Install an extra monitoring well and continue sampling groundwater near the ash basin for three decades.
- Contribute $1 million to the future owners of the Montour Preserve.
- Provide the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association with $200,000 for clean water programs.
- Provide drinking water treatment for the nearby Trinity Church — 850 Cardinal Road, Danville – as long as the church is occupied.
"It's always better to work out settlements like this than go to court over pollution issues," said Mary Greene, deputy director of the Environmental Integrity Project. "This agreement will help protect the community's health and local waterways by requiring additional monitoring to evaluate the impact of coal ash contaminants on groundwater and surface waters."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.