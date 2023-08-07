TURBOTVILLE — Weather permitting, tar and chip work will be done this week in the borough, and be completed. either the first or second week this month.
When the road work begins, the borough is asking that residents remove vehicles that are parked along the work area.
After a definite start date is received borough workers will place a notice on residents' doors as a courtesy, to have vehicles removed from the street.
The roads in question are: Locust Lane; Paradise Street from Main Street to King Street; West Golf Street from Locust Street to King Street; and Ball Street from Main Street to King Street.
