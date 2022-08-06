MILTON — The last performances of “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” at the Tarry Shop’s Micro Theatre on Broadway are scheduled for Aug. 12, 13 and 14.
These performances were postponed in May due to COVID. Tarry Shop, located at 65 Broadway St., Milton, is closed while they work on completing the interior renovations, but the theater space is still open.
“This is a unique piece of theater. There are no rehearsals. No director. No set. A different actor reads the script cold for the first time at each performance,” said Tarry Shop owner Elaine Pfeil.
When forbidden to leave his country, playwright Nassim Soleimanpour distilled the experience of an entire generation in a wild, utterly original play. Since its joint premiere in 2011 in Edinburgh and Summerworks festival, the production has been translated into more than 25 different languages and been performed over 2,000 times by some of the biggest names in theatre and film.
In 2016, White Rabbit Red Rabbit had a nine-month Off-Broadway run which included celebrated actors like Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Martin Short, Bobby Cannavale, Wayne Brady, F. Murray Abraham and Cynthia Nixon among other notables.
The venue, Broadway at the Tarry Shop, is on the second floor. There is no elevator access. Also, the material is not suitable for children.
The schedule for Micro Theatre on Broadway’s performances is: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 with Justin Moore; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 with Tim Hippensteel; and 2 p.m. Aug. 14 with Virginia Zimmerman.
Tickets are available at www.mictotheatreonbroadway.com.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER