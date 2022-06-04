MILTON — The Tarry Shop in Milton is celebrating the memory of Milton artist Bill Raup today.
Tarry Shop owner Elaine Pfeil said the late Raup is locally famous for his Landmark Collection, a series of pottery replicas of houses and buildings. He was also an accomplished artist in many other fields. Many of his works will be on display at Tarry Shop at 65 Broadway St.
The day will include a panel discussion about Raup’s art with family members, collectors, and creative colleagues sharing about Raup and his work at 10 a.m. The discussion will happen on the second floor of Tarry Shop but will be live-streamed to a screen on the first floor, said Pfeil.
At 11:30 a.m. there will be a Buy, Sell, Swap opportunity, bring your list, bring your duplicates, fill in your collection of Raup buildings, said Pfeil.
“So far we have buildings from Milton, Watsontown, and we think Northumberland. What do you need? What will you bring? Refreshments will be available and customers can receive a free Raup building while supplies last,” said Pfeil.