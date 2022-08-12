MILTON — A unique theatrical experience will be provided by the Tarry Shop’s Micro Theatre on Broadway this weekend.
Tonight kicks off the first of three performances of “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” at the Tarry Shop, located at 65 Broadway St., Milton. The one-person show will be held at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s a one-person production,” said Tarry Shop owner Elaine Pfeil. “The actors have not seen it, have not read it, and they have to be unfamiliar with it. It’s deliberately designed to be a brand new experience for the actor and the audience. The actor knows nothing, except for a specific set of instructions before the production.”
When forbidden to leave his country, playwright Nassim Soleimanpour distilled the experience of an entire generation in a wild, utterly original play. Since its joint premiere in 2011 in Edinburgh and Summerworks festival, the production has been translated into more than 25 different languages and been performed over 2,000 times by some of the biggest names in theater and film.
In 2016, “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” had a nine-month Off-Broadway run which included celebrated actors like Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Martin Short, Bobby Cannavale, Wayne Brady, F. Murray Abraham and Cynthia Nixon among other notables. The performances at the Tarry Shop were postponed in May due to COVID-19.
At the beginning of each show, Pfeil will hand the actor a sealed envelope with the script. They will open it up and see the script for the first time ever where they will then perform it.
“From then on, it’s up to them,” said Pfeil. “It can be anywhere from 40 to 90 minutes, depending on the actor. There will also be time for mingling and talking about the experience after the show.”
The schedule for Micro Theatre on Broadway’s performances is: 7:30 tonight with Justin Moore, of Sunbury; 7:30 p.m. Saturday with Tim Hippensteel, of Danville; and 2 p.m. Sunday with Virginia Zimmerman, of Lewisburg.
Moore, who has been doing local theater since 2012, said his wife performed in a production of the show at the Tarry Shop earlier this year. She told him it was “so much fun” but she refused to tell him anything about it in case he ever wanted to perform in it, he said.
“It’s a different type of theater than I’m used to doing,” he said. “I like trying new things.”
Plus, he said, Pfeil’s excitement is “contagious.”
Zimmerman, who has been doing local theater since 2015, said being in a production that doesn’t require rehearsal or learning lines fits into her busy life at the moment.
“It’s such a great opportunity,” she said.
Hippensteel said he has worked on about 45 productions, mostly as an actor but also as a director, stage manager and producer.
“Just going into the performance with an open mind and relying on the instincts I’ve developed over my years of performing,” Hippensteel said of his strategy. “I performed a one-man comedy a few years ago called The Santaland Diaries, so I do have some experience interacting one-on-one with an audience, but it will certainly be an entirely different challenge doing it with no real preparation or rehearsals ahead of time.”
The actors said they are intentionally trying not to come in with any preconceptions about the show.
“I’m just letting it happen naturally,” said Moore.
Zimmerman said she is focused on staying healthy and being “COVID cautious” so she is able to do the show without issue.
The venue, Broadway at the Tarry Shop, is on the second floor with only 16 seats. There is no elevator access. The material is not suitable for children.
Tickets are available at www.mictotheatreonbroadway.com or at the door. Masks will be mandatory.