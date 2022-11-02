MILTON — The Tarry Shop's Micro Theatre on Broadway will present another unique theatrical experience in December.
Tarry Shop owner Elaine Pfeil said the performance of "A Christmas Carol" will take place in several indoor and outdoor locations throughout Milton, including the Tarry Shop, located at 65 Broadway St. The immersive experience will have the audience follow Ebenezer Scrooge throughout his process of transformation during four shows on Dec. 2, 3 and 4.
"The premise is the audience is walking along with Scrooge on his journey of transformation," said Pfeil. "That's what makes this unique. It's unlike anything anyone has experienced with 'A Christmas Carol' before."
The production is based on the novel of the same name by Charles Dickens. It focuses on the selfish and mean-spirited Scrooge on Christmas night as he is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. The story is one of redemption and second chances.
"It's been in my head for a long time," said Pfeil. "It's fun to see it all come together."
The cast list consists of: Steve Anderson as Scrooge, Lon Diffenderfer as Bob Cratchit, Paul Withrow as Marley's Ghost/Belle's Husband, Renee Fawess as Ghost of Christmas Past, Ian Sterner as Young Scrooge/Ghost of Christmas Future, Ashli Starks as Winifred/Belle, Justin Moore as Ghost of Christmas Present/Fezziwig/Old Joe/Gentleman, Desirae Moore as Mrs. Cratchit/Mrs. Fezziwig/Chairwoman, Rebecca Warfel as Martha/Belle's Daughter and Elaine Pfeil as The Narrator. Broderick Lesher is the violinist and Valerie Padgett is the stage manager.
Anderson, of Milton, said in 2020, he completed 20 years of performing "A Christmas Carol" across Pennsylvania. He moved to Milton in 2020 from the Harrisburg area. This is his first live in-person performance in more than two years.
"Philosophically, I love the concept of redemption, that nobody is beyond hope," Anderson said. "As a character, there is a certain satisfaction in playing someone nasty who has redeeming qualities in the end."
Starks, of Milton, has participated in theater for the last five years. She has been working recently with Riverstage Community Theater.
"The local aspect of this is huge," she said. "I live here, Steve lives here, Elaine has her shop here. Bringing this century-and-a-half story to small-town Pennsylvania is going to be an immersive experience and good for the area."
In the original novel, Winifred is Fred, Scrooge's nephew. Starks plays Scrooge's niece. Winifred is "outspoken in her love for Christmas" and is "genuine" in wanting to see her uncle have joy, said Starks.
Belle is a pivotal character in "Scrooge's transformation from a young man to a curmudgeon," said Starks.
The performance starts in Pfeil's home, moves to the sidewalks outside, and heads into several rooms and the lawn at the Tarry Shop before going back to Pfeil's home. Pfeil said there will be Victorian snacks and a parlor game following the conclusion of the production.
The schedule for Micro Theatre on Broadway’s performances is: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 and 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 4. There are only eight tickets available for each performance.
Tickets are only available at the Tarry Shop for $25 each. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.