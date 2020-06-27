A 19-year-old East Buffalo Township man who returned fire at a drive-by shooter near Lewisburg earlier this month was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force in North Carolina.
U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Daevon Kymm Bodden for his involvement in a shooting on June 1 being investigated by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. Bodden was tracked to the 3600 block of Raleigh, N.C., at 6:30 a.m. June 25, was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Wake County Jail to await extradition to Pennsylvania.
“The coordination and cooperation demonstrated by law enforcement in this case led directly to a dangerous fugitive being taken off the streets," said Pane in a prepared media release. "It is our top priority to arrest violent crime fugitives, especially those who have no regard for human life.”
The shooting took place at 7:30 p.m. June 1 in the 1700 block of West Market Street, Lewisburg. As a result of their investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant charging Bodden with aggravated assault and lesser included offenses. Attempts to find Bodden in and around Lewisburg were unsuccessful, which prompted the involvement of the U.S. Marshals.
Bodden suffered a gunshot to his thigh when, according to police, Julio A. Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury, opened fire at 1704 W. Market St., Route 45. Gonzalez was a rear-seat passenger in a 2009 Subaru Forester XT driven by Justin Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, police said.
Bodden and another man not charged in the incident were targeted by Gonzalez, according to arrest papers. Bodden fired multiple shots from a handgun 4 seconds after the initial shooting ceased, police said.
In a police interview June 18, Bodden told police he fired at least six shots at two vehicles.
Patrolman Dan Baumwoll charged Bodden with one count each of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license. Bodden hasn’t yet been arraigned.
Calzada is slated for a preliminary hearing July 9 before Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey Rowe. Gonzalez has a hearing at Rowe’s office on July 30. Both are held in jail, Calzada on $150,000 cash bail and Gonzalez without bail.
Staff writer Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.