DANVILLE — A New Jersey man faces felony drug charges after more than 2,400 bags of heroin were seized from a room at the Red Roof Inn, in Valley Township, Montour County, police said.
Casmir Smith, 18, of Paterson, N.J., was arrested by Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force Detective Steve Bennick while serving an arrest warrant with members of the Montour County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning.
Bennick said approximately 2,400 suspected bags of heroin, with the stamp, "Dope Stick," and $1,333 were seized during the arrest.
