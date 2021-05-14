SHAMOKIN — A pair of tattoo artists in Shamokin opened the Liberty Street Little Free Pantry in Shamokin in honor of their friend who passed away.
Alyssa and Michael Nahodil, owners of Dapper Tattoo at 709 N. Liberty St., Shamokin, said the food pantry fills a need in the community. The 24/7 pantry is filled with nonperishable/unopened food items in a small cabinet outside the pantry for anyone in need.
“You give what you can, take what you need,” said Alyssa. “We were unsure if there would be a need, but the second day it was half empty. There’s definitely a need for this.”
The project honors Melissa “Legs” Blair, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 59. Alyssa said Blair was a giving person “who had an infectious laugh and enough kindness to save this world.”
“She always helped out the community,” said Alyssa. “She would give someone her last $20 if they needed it.”
The pantry is associated with Little Free Pantry, which was launched by Jessica McClard on May 2016 in Fayetteville, Ariz., when she planted the Little Free Pantry Pilot, a wooden box on a post containing food, personal care and paper items accessible to everyone all the time no questions asked. A little over a month later, CrystalRock Cathedral Women’s Ministries planted Blessing Box in Ardmore, Okla. By August 2016, the movement was global. Throughout the U.S. and internationally, the grassroots mini pantry movement continues growing and moving, according to its website.
“Give what you can, take what you need. Whether a need for food or a need to give, mini pantries help feed neighbors, nourishing neighborhoods,” according to its website.
Michael said there’s no sign-up — just come and take what is needed.
“I don’t want people to be embarrassed,” he said.
The Nahodils encourage the community to drop off food when they can and for anyone in need to take when they need it.
“This last year has been so hard on so many people and we’re hoping this simple gesture could give at least one person in need a few items in their pantry,” said Alyssa.
Items collected can be cereal, pasta, beans, canned goods, among others, and baby care items (unopened diapers/ unopened formula). They ask people not to leave anything sharp (razors/knives), alcohol, homemade foods, expired foods, unlabeled foods, non-factory sealed foods, or medication.