Death and taxes are certain, but taxes come due on a deadline that's subject to change.
This happens to be one of those years.
The deadline for filing 2021 federal and state income tax returns this year will be April 18, instead of April 15, because of a government holiday celebrated in Washington, D.C.: Emancipation Day.
It will mark the third year in a row the Internal Revenue Service has extended the filing date for federal tax returns.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the filing deadline for tax returns in 2020 was extended to July 15. The federal government extended the tax deadline again last year to May. 17.
Having three extra days to file taxes likely will not make much of a difference for taxpayers and tax preparers, said Alex Kindler, a partner at H2R CPA in Green Tree.
"We will probably file some extensions on April 18," Mr. Kindler said. "But clients should have had their tax information and extension payments ready prior to April 15. Between Good Friday, Passover and Easter, I do not see much work getting done between the 15th and the 18th."
The IRS filing deadline is being moved this year to make way for Emancipation Day, which commemorates April 16, 1862, when President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act. The act freed 3,000 slaves in Washington, D.C., eight months before Lincoln issued the broader Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War.
Emancipation Day is celebrated on the weekday nearest April 16. The actual date falls on a Saturday this year, putting this year's observance on April 15.
The same thing happens next year because both April 15 and April 16 will fall on a weekend. Washington, D.C. employees will have a day off on April 17, which will push the tax filing deadline day to April 18.
The tax day deadline will go back to the official April 15 date in 2024, which is a Monday. Emancipation Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16.
Emancipation Day has been celebrated as an official public holiday in Washington, D.C., since 2005, according to TimeAndDate.com.
It's a day off for the general population at the nation's capital. Schools and most businesses are closed and many public services do not operate. However, many stores and businesses are open, and there are no changes to public transit.
