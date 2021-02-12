LEWISBURG — All IRS and PA tax forms and schedules can be downloaded and printed at any of the three Union County Libraries: Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton.
Please call ahead for availability. Forms can be prepared in advance for pickup; the cost for printing the forms will be collected at pickup. The public also has the option of having tax forms emailed to them.
Public computers are available to use at Herr Memorial Library and West End Library, but visitors are asked to call in advance to schedule an appointment.
Tax preparation is available by drop-off appointment with the Community Action Agency in Selinsgrove and Lewisburg. For more information and to schedule an appointment call 570-374-0181 or 1-877-497-1257. Library staff cannot offer tax preparation assistance.