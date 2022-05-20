SELINSGROVE — Taxes will rise by 1 mill in the Selinsgrove Area School District under a proposed $47.5 million spending plan.

The school board is scheduled to ratify the $47,533,677 budget for 2022-23 at its June 13 public meeting.

The spending plan is $1.8 million, or 4.1 percent, higher than the district's current budget, business Manager Jeffrey Hummel said.

If approved, a 1 mill tax increase would raise the average tax bill by $27, he said.

Due to rising costs, including salaries and retirement, a tax increase was "necessary," said board President Dave Hess.

One benefit of the spending plan is that it includes $1.7 million in COVID-relief funds "to help kids get caught up" on the education lost during the pandemic, he said.

The money is being spent on supplemental reading materials and programs, he said.

