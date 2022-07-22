Two tax relief provisions are included in the recently approved state budget, Sen. John Gordner said.
One provision, permanently included in the tax code, is the creation of the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. Modeled after the federal Child Tax Credit, the state program and would return up to 30% of childcare-related expenses claimed on the filers federal tax return.
Eligible filers include individuals with one or more dependents that fall under certain income limits. For those with one dependent, a maximum of $3,000 can be claimed. That amount is doubled for those with two or more dependents. The credit can be applied starting with state tax filings in 2023.
“This new childcare tax credit was an essential provision in our latest budget,” said Sen. Gordner. “I am pleased we were able to implement this program to lessen the burden on many taxpayers by giving them a tax credit for childcare expenses.”
The second provision is a one-year expansion of the Property Tax and Rent Rebate program. Renters and homeowners that meet the criteria are eligible for payments of $650 on the low end and up to $975. This infusion of $140 million in federal stimulus money will allow those in the program to receive an additional 70% rebate for one year only.
Eligible individuals include those that are 65 years of age and older, widows and widowers aged 50 and older and those with a disability aged 18 and older. Income requirements also apply. Homeowners must make $35,000 or less and renters must make $15,000 or less to qualify for this program.
“The Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program has been successful in assisting our most vulnerable population by providing them with a rebate for certain property tax or home rental expenses,” added Senator Gordner. “I am pleased that my colleagues and I were able to utilize federal funds to provide an additional level of relief for these individuals, especially in this time of steadily increasing living expenses.”