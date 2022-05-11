TURBOTVILLE — Mark Alexander, live music performer and Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School fifth-grade teacher, raised more than $3,000 to contribute to the Hunter Reynolds Beck Memorial Fund.
Hunter, the son of Holly Beck and William Reynolds, was 11 years old and a student at Warrior Run Middle School when he died this February in a crash in Perry County.
In his singing gigs around the Susquehanna Valley throughout the month of March, Alexander set out a tip bucket to benefit the Hunter Beck Reynolds memorial fund.
“I can’t imagine losing a fifth-grade child,” Alexander said.
On April 1, Alexander delivered $3,206.53 from Hunter’s Healing Tip Jar to the memorial fund at the Turbotville National Bank. Accepting the donation was William Bussom, president and CEO of the bank, and William Reynolds, Hunter’s father.
The account will be used to support Hunter’s family and create a scholarship in his honor. Those who wish to give may send donations to: Hunter Beck Reynolds Memorial Fund, Turbotville National Bank, PO Box 37, Turbotville, PA 17772.