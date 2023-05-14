MILTON — Three families competed but only one claimed the title of victor at the Junkyard Wars Family Challenge on Saturday.
The McKee family, of Millville—who went by the Knights Who Say Nee—took the top prize at the event at The Improved Milton Experience's Milton Maker Space Academy, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
The Challenge was part of the Remake Learning Days, a program offered through the CSIU EcosySTEM and Career Ready Central PA. It involves Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) and career-related events for students of all ages at libraries, schools, tech centers, museums, play spaces, community centers, business and industry, and more.
Using recyclable materials on Saturday, the family of five built a slingshot to launch — and keep intact — an egg toward a bin.
"The egg was protected with lots of air pockets as much as possible and it was also condensed," said Carlyn McKee. "There's rubber bands and zip ties."
Cerafina McKee, 13, said she and her siblings Archer, 11, and Lily, 6, have experience with building and shooting crossbows. They took inspiration from their experience.
Carlyn McKee said the event was fun.
"This was our first family competition, so that's why we thought it would be a good thing," she said. "Our children aren't naturally competitive. That's why we thought it would be good to introduce it in a fun way."
The teams were narrowed down to three from eight at competitions in Bloomsburg, Lewisburg and Milton on May 6. The eight teams last week were tasked with building a model car to go down a track, according to Bloomsburg Children’s Museum Off-Site Lab Instructor Casey Faust and Lewisburg Children’s Museum Education Manager Michelle Heintzelman.
At Saturday's event, the three teams were tasked with building a device to launch an egg into a bin 10 feet away without breaking the egg, they said.
"They were only allowed to use the provided materials," said Heintzelman. "They are recyclable items that you would find at home."
Each team had 45 minutes to build before one test shot. They then had an additional 15 minutes to make adjustments.
"It's tons of fun," said Heintzelman. "It's very impressive how each group attacks the problem. They get the same prompt, but there are three different approaches."
Rochelle Kane, of Berwick, was part of the Romeo Kane Train, who took second place.
"It was a lot of fun. We had a great time at both events," said Kane.
John Bartholomew, of Milton, was part of The Wild Llamas, who took third place.
"Our strategy was not to have the egg break," he said. "The egg didn't break, so it was a good day."
The winning team was awarded $150. Second place got $100 and third place got $50.
Remake Learning Days started on April 22 and will end on May 23. The remaining events are the After School STEAM Party at the Milton Public Library on May 17; Cardboard City at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum on May 21; and Tinker Time at the Bloomsburg Public Library on May 23.
Each event is free and open to the public. Participants must register at https://bit.ly/remakelearningdays-northeast.