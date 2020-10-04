HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Office of Administration and its partners are working to resolve an IT hardware issue affecting access to online services in multiple state agencies.
"We are working around the clock with our vendors to bring services back online as quickly as possible and will continue to do so until operations are fully restored," said Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome.
"In the meantime, the affected agencies are working to activate their continuity plans and provide additional information to customers of the impacted services."
The issue began at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Technicians identified the cause as an equipment failure at a data center managed for the commonwealth by Unisys and immediately began to work on plans for recovery, which are in progress.
There is no indication at this time of any malicious physical or cyber activity, or that any loss of data has occurred.
Many of the Department of State’s election-related and professional licensing services are among the applications affected, including online voter registration and the online application for mail ballots.
Pennsylvanians can still download and print the paper voter registration and mail ballot applications as well as other election-related forms and applications, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar noted.
Those without access to a printer can call the department’s toll-free voter hotline, 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772), and request that an application be mailed to them.
Additionally, counties will still have the ability to process registrations and mail-in and absentee applications and ballots via alternative processes, and will also continue to be able to generate reports and export data for other continuing election processing.
Most of the resources on the department’s votespa.com website, including contact information for county election offices and information on new voting systems, are still accessible. The department’s election-related and professional licensing services, including online voter registration and mail ballot application, are unavailable at this time as a result of the outage.
Online services for the departments of Revenue and Human Services and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board also are affected.