SHAMOKIN — Diane Alleman received a computer tablet as a gift one year ago and on Saturday she received training in how to use it from members of Partners for a Healthy Community (PHC.)
“I’m learning new things, like how to send pictures and e-mail,” said Alleman, as she and other residents of the Shamokin senior living complex Lincoln Towers received computer training on Saturday.
Dr. Houssam Abdul al established the nonprofit PHC in early 2021 to address social isolation and improve the health of seniors by teaching them to use a computer or hone their technology skills.
“We do this at PHC by tapping into the community’s ethos and values of love and care, triggering a wave of collective goodwill which is necessary to enhance the community’s resources and structure, as well as an effective operation to fulfill the community’s promise to vulnerable and disadvantaged populations,” he said.
One of PHC’s goals is to provide free internet access to 500 senior residents in Northumberland County and surrounding areas, free tablets if they have need and training in how to use the technology.
“Sometimes they have the knowledge and want to learn new things and sometimes they just want to learn how to play Solitaire,” said Abdul al.
Lincoln Towers resident George Reichner Jr. got a crash course on surfing the internet from Geisinger supervisor Robert Delbo.
“I want to learn anything I can,” he said, while checking out Youtube clips on the Yankees and his favorite singer, Loretta Lynn.
Teresa Torres leapt at a chance to learn how to use her computer.
“I want to learn how to better use my tablet,” she said, as Dr. Anjani Mahabashya guided Torres through the steps.
With the aid of PHC members, Torres said she’s now connecting with grandchildren on Facetime and is learning how to use Geisinger’s mobile app, MyChart, to manage her medical appointments.
Mahabashya, PHC volunteer program director, said the training is helping to decrease social isolation and improve mental and physical health of seniors who are now empowered to use technology and engage with others who they may not otherwise be able to connect with.
To maximize PHC’s reach, though, Mahabashya said the organization needs active volunteers and donations, including old computer devices.
“We want our community to come together. We’re realizing there is so much more need than we thought,” she said.
Partners for a Healthy Community is participating in First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania’s Raise the Region Giving Day Monday. To learn more about becoming a volunteer or making a tax-deductible donation to PHC, visit www.healthycommunity.digital.