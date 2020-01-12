A Dauphin County teenager died this afternoon when he lost control of his all-terrain vehicle on a farm in Lower Mahanoy Township, state police at Stonington reported.
Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley pronounced Coleton Timothy Gessner, 18, dead at 2 p.m. after the crash that occurred at about 12:30 p.m.
Kelley said Gessner suffered blunt force trauma to the head.
Gessner, of Elizabethville, was working on his ATV because it was not running, police said. He got it started and was taking it for a test drive, drove across open area and, for an unknown reason, lost control and went over a wooded embankment, according to police. The crash occurred on a farm located along Cemetery Road.
Emergency responders were called to Cemetery Road in Lower Mahanoy Township at around 12:45 p.m. for a report of an ATV accident with injuries.
Upon arrival, first responders found Gessner unresponsive and Kelley was called to the scene.