MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — When 16-year-old Nathan Apple told his mother he wanted to feed 100 people for Thanksgiving two weeks ago, she had only one response.
"That's too many. We can do it for 50 people," she said.
Within days of posting their plans on Facebook, Wendy Apple said they had received donations from area residents, including two turkeys, gravy, corn, rolls, fruit cups, takeout containers and napkins.
"We were bombarded with people who wanted to help," she said.
On Wednesday morning, Wendy and her husband, Scott, began cooking the food in their Mount Pleasant Mills home and Nathan helped package it for delivery later in the day.
"We were a good team," she said.
Nathan, a 10th-grade student at Midd-West High School said he was moved to help out the less fortunate when he heard classmates discussing the need in the community.
"Some people don't have what other people have," he said.
Pastor David Eia delivered all 48 meals Wednesday afternoon to people throughout Snyder County, including 18 members of an extended family.
One delivery was particularly personal.
Five meals were taken to the Paxtonville home of his son Shane Eia, whose wife, Trina, died in April from cancer at the age of 38.
"My son and two of his four kids are just getting over COVID," Eia said of the added difficulty facing the family this holiday season.
The "thoughtful" gesture by Nathan Apple and his parents is much appreciated, added Eia.
"I told them how proud I am of Nathan," he said.
Wendy Apple said she was happy to help realize her son's vision of giving to others at Thanksgiving and said they will have much to be thankful for today as they gather for a meal with 10 other family members.