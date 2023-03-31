SUNBURY — The 18-year-old defendant accused of playing a part in the killing of Richard Leroy Jameson II will be released from incarceration as he awaits sentencing on two misdemeanor criminal charges.
On Friday in Northumberland County Court, President Judge Paige Rosini approved a bail modification for Kayden Curtis Koser, who was 17 at the time of his arrest last year. Koser, who pleaded guilty on March 10 to a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse, is expected to be released on $100,000 unsecured bail as soon as his home plan is approved by Northumberland County Adult Probation. He was previously held without bail since his arrest in July.
"You don't have to post the money, but you'll be on supervised bail," said Rosini.
Koser faces a maximum of up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine on each charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. on May 26.
Rosini said Koser must report to the probation office upon release and follow the conditions set forth by Rosini and the probation office. If he violates the terms of his release, Koser will be back in jail, said Rosini.
Koser will not be monitored electronically, but he must not leave Pennsylvania. He must have no contact with the co-defendants, the witnesses or anyone involved in the case, Rosini ordered.
Rosinis said she considered Koser's youth, lack of a prior record and Koser's plea to the lesser charges in determining the bail.
Koser will either live with his mother in Middleburg or his paternal grandfather in Wellsboro in Tioga County, according to Public Defender Laurie Pickle.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward did not oppose the bail request. He only asked the release be supervised and that Koser had to stay in the state.
Koser and his aunt and uncle Thomas Allen Huffman, 44, and Dorothy Mae Huffman, 46, all of 415 Groover Road, are accused of beating Jameson, 55, to death with fists and a wooden paddle and then burying him in a wooded area behind the house in Delaware Township in 2020.
Trooper James Nestico, of the Milton State Police Barracks, charged Koser and the Huffmans with the same criminal offenses: an open count of criminal homicide, a felony count of aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. The remaining charges against Koser will be dismissed.
Thomas Huffman pleaded guilty on March 24 pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and a misdemeanor charge of abuse of a corpse. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
The trial for Dorothy Huffman is expected to be scheduled for May, but it is unclear how Koser and Thomas Huffman's guilty pleas will influence Dorothy Huffman's case. Dorothy Huffman has no upcoming court dates.
State police began the investigation July 11 after they were tipped off by a person who had received information about what happened in the home from a woman who witnessed it.
Troopers allege Thomas Huffman and Koser wrapped Jameson in a bed comforter, carried him outside and buried him with lime behind the house in a wooded area described as “the island,” a portion of land located northwest of the residence and surrounded by cornfields, police said.
According to court documents, Dorothy Huffman confessed to knowing that Jameson had been assaulted in her house, which led to his death. She also stated that she knew Jameson was buried in the woods behind her residence, troopers said. She admitted to having struck Jameson during the assault several times with the wooden paddle on the night of his death, according to court documents.
Thomas Huffman, who arrived at his residence during the search warrant execution, was also detained and questioned. Huffman led police to the back of the property in a heavily wooded area and indicated a spot on the ground where Jameson was buried, according to troopers.