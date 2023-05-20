Whether adults like it or not, social media has become part of adolescence in the technological age. A majority of teens use YouTube (95%), TikTok (67%), Instagram (62%) and Snapchat (59%), according to a Pew Research Center survey of American teenagers ages 13 to 17.
Coming on the heels of several recent studies that have linked social media use with an increase in mental health issues among teenagers, the American Psychological Association (APA) released its first-ever Health Advisory on Social Media Use in Adolescence earlier this month.
APA President Dr. Thema Bryant said, “Social media is neither inherently harmful nor beneficial to our youth, but because young people mature at different rates, some are more vulnerable than others to the content and features of many social media platforms. ...”
The APA stated while the platforms can promote healthy socialization, its use should be preceded by training in social media literacy.
Dr. Tawnya Meadows, director of pediatric integrative services at Geisinger, agrees and adds that parents should model responsible behavior to their children.
“I am a mom of three kids, so I found the recommendations helpful. One key takeaway is that there’s a lot more that we need to learn about social media and the impact on adolescents,” she said.
“It was helpful to hear that social media is not inherently bad. My kids, almost out of necessity, have social media because of some of their organizations and clubs. I track their schedules on there, but I don’t have the resolve to just look at the schedules, and not look at people’s pictures — so why should they? It’s so important for parents that we model responsible and healthy use of social media. Don’t use it during mealtime or when you have company,” she said.
For children between 10 and 14 years of age, the APA’s advisory recommends that adults review their children’s social media channels and provide ongoing discussion and coaching about the content.
The advisory said, “Adolescent development is gradual and continuous, beginning with biological and neurological changes occurring before puberty is observable (i.e., approximately beginning at 10 years of age), and lasting at least until dramatic changes in youths’ social environment (e.g., peer, family, and school context) and neurological changes have completed (i.e., until approximately 25 years of age). Age-appropriate use of social media should be based on each adolescent’s level of maturity (e.g., self-regulation skills, intellectual development, comprehension of risks) and home environment.”
Meadows said that akin to talking about sex or puberty many times throughout a child’s life, social media is not a once-and-done conversation, where you check it off the list. Rather, it should be an ongoing, back-and-forth dialogue about appropriate content, responsible use, as well as inherent risks.
“(This topic requires) repetition and constantly evaluating it, looking at how that child is responding to it, because there’s a lot of individual differences related to kids’ ability and maturity and use of social media,” Meadows said.
She said, “We know that social media is going to stick around and as parents, it’s just one more thing that we need to think of what our values are, what we want to convey to our children, and how to use it in a healthy way.”
Meadows said parents should watch teens for changes in behavior, such as withdrawing from real-life interaction or signs that social media may be interfering with daily tasks such as school or relationships.
She said, “Teens strive for some autonomy and privacy, but when you see really sharp reactions of hiding the phone or they start hiding themselves with their social media device,” that’s a cause of concern.
She said changes in sleeping patterns are also a red flag.
“I always say that nothing good goes on after midnight,” she said.
The APA stated, “Insufficient sleep is associated with disruptions to neurological development in adolescent brains, teens’ emotional functioning and risk for suicide.”
As next steps, Meadows said she would like to see social media apps taking a more direct role to institute safety mechanisms, because often kids experience social media in a slow descent downward, leading to issues with cyber-bullying and negative impressions of self-worth, for example.
“Sometimes it can be really subtle,” she said. “If I see something that makes me uncomfortable, I might say it out loud. I might want to process it with them and check in with them saying something like, ‘This kind of feels icky. What do you think?’ and then I can role play, because they might need to talk to somebody about it; and then we can talk about how to handle it together.”
To read the entire APA advisory and the panel’s 10 recommendations, go to: https://www.apa.org/topics/social-media-internet/health-advisory-adolescent-social-media-use.