LEWISBURG — Historians estimate that around 1.3 million people perished in Auschwitz-Birkenau, a German concentration camp during World War II.
Fortunately for Avi Wisnia — and the rest of his family — his grandfather, David “Saba” Wisnia wasn’t one of them.
David Wisnia’s harrowing tale of surviving, and eventually escaping Auschwitz, is the subject of the documentary, “How Saba Kept Singing.” The film, featured at the Campus Theatre on Sunday afternoon, documents a family trip back to Poland for the 75th anniversary of its liberation as well as interviews with his children and grandchildren. There is an especially touching reunion between “Saba” and the woman who had become not only his girlfriend but as the family later learned, had saved his life, 70 years later.
Following the showing on Sunday, Avi, a singer/songwriter himself, performed a song his grandfather had written for his fellow prisoners and was featured at the end of the film.
His time at Auschwitz
At 16, David Wisnia found himself alone and on his way to Auschwitz. His entire family had been killed, his home was gone. He knew his life would never be the same but Wisnia was determined to survive.
For nearly three years Wisnia was held prisoner at the camp, where his job was to drag the bodies of those who had committed suicide to the crematorium. It was a horrific experience that Wisnia said reminded him daily that his own death could come at any moment.
The job was physically and emotionally grueling, but eventually led to one of the few bright spots Wisnia would experience during his time at the camp: The day he met Helen “Zippi” Spitzer, a fellow prisoner who would become his “paramour.”
“One day, Zippi comes, and we start exchanging glances,” Wisnia said. The couple planned secret meetings and enlisted fellow prisoners to help them keep them from getting caught.
“She used to come and visit me every couple of weeks; I looked forward to it, it was unbelievable.”
Singing
One day after work, Wisnia recalled how the guards came into his barracks, searching for someone who could sing. They wished to be entertained.
“They came in and said ‘Is there anyone here who can sing?’ and everybody said ‘Hey Wisnia, get down, sing!’”
So, he did.
“He (the guard) said ‘Okay, today you’re not going to die.’”
From that moment on, his life changed as he became a “privileged prisoner,” Wisnia said in the film.
“Music was my life, right from the beginning,” Wisnia said in the film’s trailer. “I always sang, when I got into the camp, that’s what saved my life.”
The film, which runs 79 minutes, takes viewers along as Wisnia, Avi and numerous other family members travel to Warsaw, Poland, together, to revisit Auschwitz and celebrate 75 years after its liberation. The audience gets a first-hand look as Wisnia recalls his time at the camp, finding the barracks he slept in and even managing to find the wall where he etched his name.
On that trip Wisnia sang once again, to a crowd of thousands, the song he wrote prior to the guards marching thousands of prisoners to Dachau, where people were worked and starved to death.
Someone wrote those words down and smuggled the papers out. They are now a part of the Holocaust Museum.
Escaping Europe
Wisnia never made it to Dachau; he managed to escape and ran. Hiding out in barns during the day and traveling only at night, Wisnia was eventually picked up by the United States Army’s 101st Airborne Division and became a member of the Screaming Eagles.
Despite their plans to find each other after the war, it would be seven decades before the Wisnia and Zippi found each other again. When the war was over, Avi said his grandfather had no love lost for Europe and set off to make a life for himself in the United States. He tracked down his aunt in New York City and came to live with her. He met his wife, Hope, got married and had children and spent decades working as a Cantor.
Throughout those years, Avi said his grandfather never talked much about his history or the Holocaust, and it was understood not to push the topic.
“For a long time, he didn’t talk about what happened,” Avi said. “He wasn’t a big ‘feelings’ guy and so we knew not to push too hard.”
But when the family was invited back for the anniversary of the liberation of the camp, Avi said he sensed a shift in his grandfather.
“During that visit, we saw a tiny Jewish community starting to evolve,” he said. “We got to eat with them, pray with them and talk. During a song session, he (Wisnia) had an amused, shocked look on his face and I think in a way he could see a little bit of his childhood coming back to life.”
That was a very powerful moment, Avi said.
“I think he saw a beautiful glimmer of hope,” he said. “I don’t know that he ever had closure because there are just so many questions with no answers. But it was heartwarming and I think we were each able to give each other a little bit of closure.”
Wisnia did find another tiny piece of closure. In 2020 he finally got his long-awaited reunion with Spitzer. At that meeting, Wisnia learned that what he had suspected was indeed true — she had altered Nazi transportation orders, saving his life. Turns out, Wisnia’s young love removed his name from transportation orders five times during his time at the camp.
Passing the stories along
Following the movie, Avi and Rabbi Jessica Goldberg from Bucknell University, shared their thoughts on why it is important to continue to share the stories of Holocaust survivors and their families.
Goldberg said events like the screening are essential, especially because the aging population of Holocaust survivors is dying out.
“This feels especially urgent,” she said. “We need to be able to collect their stories and tell them in a thoughtful way. We need to make sure the next generation knows and continues to share the stories.”
Avi agreed.
“We are on the precipice of a scary time,” he said. “My grandfather was 94 when he passed away and I’m grateful he was able to see a rough cut of the film.”
It was important for him to make an accurate film that allowed his grandfather to tell his story in his own voice.
“I wanted him to tell it first hand because, without first-hand witnesses, it makes it easy for denial and for the truth to be lost,” he said. “This is the part when memories can be lost and misconstrued and we need to educate as much as we can. It’s important to keep telling these stories because if we don’t, the next generation won’t know.”
Avi said he hopes the film encourages others to talk to their own parents and grandparents about their own family history.
“We are so fortunate that he escaped and was free and that he wanted to share his story with the world — how he was able to survive when so many were not able to,” said Avi. “It’s a real gift for our family that even though he is now gone, we can still see him and hear him singing.”
“How Saba Kept Singing” is directed by Sara Taksler and executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. It has been shown in a number of venues, including on PBS. Avi hopes to give it a wide viewing.
To watch “How Saba Kept Singing,” visit www.pbs.org.