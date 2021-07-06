Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s with the heat index pushing as high as 107 degrees in the Valley over the next two days.
The National Weather Service has called for a Heat Advisory for portions of southern Pennsylvania beginning at 11 a.m. and running through 6 p.m. The four Valley counties are not part of the advisory. Additionally there is a chance for some scattered severe thunderstorms that could bring gusty winds and heavy downpours this afternoon into this evening.
AccuWeather's forecasted temperatures for Valley
|Town
|Tuesday High
|Tuesday Heat Index
|Wednesday High
|Wednesday Heat Index
|Danville
|95
|104
|96
|105
|Lewisburg
|96
|104
|97
|105
|Middleburg
|96
|105
|97
|107
|Mifflinburg
|95
|104
|97
|104
|Milton
|96
|104
|97
|105
|Selinsgrove
|95
|106
|96
|105
|Sunbury
|97
|105
|97
|106
According to AccuWeather, most Valley towns will see temperatures between 95 and 97 today with the heat index at either 104 or 105 degrees.
Meteorologists expect it to be warmer on Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to reach 97 in most Valley communities with the heat index reaching as high as 107 in Middleburg.
Temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 80s beginning on Wednesday.