The oppressive heat and humidity that has gripped the Valley will increase through the middle of the week, but temperatures should break in time for the holiday weekend.
A similar high-pressure system that is leading to record-breaking temperatures out west is parked just off the East coast, AccuWeather meteorologist Max Gawryla said Monday.
While temperates across the Mid-Atlantic aren’t quite the level of those across the northwestern United States and into Canada, “it’s generally the same thing happening,” Gawryla said.
According to AccuWeather, on Sunday, New York City, Baltimore and Philadelphia all recorded their first 90-degree high temperatures to kick start the latest heatwave. Those cities, along with Boston and Washington, D.C., are expected to rack up at least three days of highs in the 90s, which officially constitutes a heatwave.
“It looks like peak heat is going to continue through Wednesday,” Gawryla said. “Once we hit Thursday, the skies will get cloudier and rain will come. But we should be close to records before that.”
Sunbury was forecast to hit 94 on Monday — two degrees below the record of 96 — and reached 93 in the early afternoon, Gawryla said. The record for Tuesday is 100 and 101 on Wednesday and while temps will remain in the mid-90s, they should come in below the all-time records the meteorologist said. Today’s high is forecast at 96 with the hottest day expected on Wednesday when temps could hit 99.
“The bigger concern,” Gawryla said, “is from the humidity.
The RealFeel temperatures will be much higher. There will be a lot of humidity; it will be miserably hot and humid.”
AccuWeather’s RealFeel heat index says it will feel like 105 today and 108 on Wednesday.
AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski recommends that if you are outside of any length of time to “drink a lot of water and other non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated fluids as consumption of alcohol and caffeine can increase dehydration, rather than remedy it,” he said. “People are encouraged to seek an air-conditioned environment, when possible, and to avoid strenuous activity during the part of the day when the sun is highest and temperatures are at their peak.”
A few dozen players hit the field on the first day of the Silverlake Soccer Camp in Riverside on Monday, dodging the heat in the morning session with frequent water breaks. Zane Willoughby, 7, of Danville was one of the campers getting in a workout in the heat.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “I like it more in the heat. So far, it’s been OK.”
“The big thing is to stay hydrated,” Gawryla said for people working outdoors. “Also, wear light (colored) clothing. Wearing white, you won’t get hot as quickly as if you are wearing black.”
Temperates will break on Thursday with highs forecast to reach 82 — with the heat index still at 89 — before dipping to 72 on Friday. AccuWeather forecasters say some relief will come from downpours as “rains move on from soaking the Midwest.
Showers and storms will eventually slice into the heat, but the relief will come at a price. The risk for showers and thunderstorms will linger during Independence Day weekend,” AccuWeather officials said.
Gawryla said after the holiday weekend, temperates should creep back to normal levels — low to mid-80s — early next week.