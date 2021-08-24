Union County Commissioners agreed to sell nearly 158 acres of land at Great Stream Commons to an international development firm for $9,249,000 — the second tentative million-dollar land deal at the industrial park in as many months.
PNK Holdings LLC has up to 90 days due diligence to commit to the purchase or decline. Plans for the property weren’t shared during Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners.
Proceeds from the deal potentially could clear the remaining $5.9 million in debt the county owes on the industrial park.
“Finally, we’re at a point where the real estate is in demand and it looks like it will be sold and developed, and the debt service (tax) can be retired, eventually,” Commissioner Preston Boop said after the meeting.
PNK Holdings owns 37 industrial development sites in the U.S., Europe and Russia exceeding 55 million square feet combined, according to its website. Among the holdings is a parcel at the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazleton where PNK is marketing the ready-made construction of a 310,000-square-foot building for warehousing or light industrial.
Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director, said the county negotiated a 60-day due diligence period, with a 30-day extension, since the sale is a “bulk” purchase.
“Should the sale proceed, only three lots totaling 54 acres would remain,” Commissioner Stacy Richards said, adding that potential buyers have expressed interest in the remaining parcels.
Last month, the Board of Commissioners entered an agreement to sell 43 acres for $1.8 million to River Run Foods of Northumberland. That deal isn’t yet finalized.
River Run, which cooks and packages shelf-stable foods, plans to build a new plant at Great Stream Commons and expand its existing facility in Northumberland. Up to 450 jobs at the industrial park and another 50 at the current plant could result, according to the company.
McLaughlin said River Run has been in touch with Gregg Township officials. The land is being surveyed and subsurface borings have been drilled, he said.
The board sold 7 acres at the industrial park last summer for the construction of a Snappy’s gas station along Route 15 just south of Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland. The purchase price was $450,000. Construction is underway.
A corporation named 17890 Russell Road, in conjunction with Mericle Commercial Real Estate in Wilkes-Barre, paid $1.1 million for 57 acres at Great Stream Commons. The sales agreement was entered in August 2020 and finalized in July 2021. Though the firm’s intentions weren’t made public, Union County officials said it could result in more than 100 new jobs.
Great Stream Commons was founded after an effort to build a hazardous-waste incinerator there was abandoned. The county took out a $12 million loan in 1998 to purchase 670 acres to create the park near Allenwood, turned over to an industrial development corporation. When that entity “ran out of money,” Boop said, the land reverted to the county in lieu of foreclosure. A debt service tax was instituted to pay down the bonds, which have been refinanced over the years.
“That’s 20-some years in the making, so that would be an exciting day if this were to go through,” Commissioner Jeff Reber said of the prospects of paying off the bond debt and potentially eliminating the debt service tax.
Target bought land and planned to build a distribution facility as the park’s lead tenant. That plan was halted and eventually abandoned, too, following the market crash of 2009.
In 2019, JM Industrial Realty LLC paid $3.75 million to Target, not Union County, for the company’s 166 acres. JM Industrial Realty is affiliated with Moran Logistics of Watsontown, which hasn’t announced its intentions for the property.