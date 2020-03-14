Tests to families with potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus in the Shikellamy School District have come back negative, Shikellamy superintendent Jason Bendle said this morning.
Shikellamy sent all students home early on Friday after individuals at two schools — the Shikellamy High School and Priestley Elementary — were possibly exposed. Bendle said today test results were negative.
"We will continue to provide information to everyone in the upcoming days," Bendle said. "We were very proud of how the Shikellamy family handled the situation yesterday and give credit to our entire faculty and staff, students, families, and support agencies for stepping up and dealing with a difficult situation."
Crews were called in to clean and disinfect all Shikellamy schools after students were sent home.
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the closure of all K-12 schools in Pennsylvania for at least two weeks.