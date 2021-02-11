State troopers apprehended the suspect wanted in the murder of a Virginia woman who was shot multiple times and dropped along an Interstate 80 off-ramp in Union County.
Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 28, of Dallas, Texas, was apprehended Wednesday in Milldale, Connecticut, by state troopers from Pennsylvania and Connecticut, according to a press release from Trooper Tyler Watson of the Milton station.
Watson charged Rollins with criminal homicide and abuse of corpse, the latter charge being a misdemeanor. Charges were filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch. The offense date on the charges is Saturday and the location is West Buffalo Township, a different municipality from where the victim was discovered.
Rollins awaits extradition back to Pennsylvania, the release states.
A PennDOT worker discovered the body of 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith on Sunday morning near the eastbound off-ramp at the Mile Run exit on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township — about 11 miles west of the Route 15 interchange. Police said Landrith was wearing maternity jeans, a purple shirt with a black leather jacket.
Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo’s autopsy determined she suffered gunshots to her head, neck and throat, the coroner said.
PennLive discovered Landrith was a former model based in Manhattan, N.Y., and cited Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson in saying she was identified using paperwork found on her and confirming her fingerprints.
Police said Landrith has ties to South Dakota and Utah and that she recently traveled through parts of the Midwest.
Adamo said it’s likely Landrith was killed elsewhere Saturday or Sunday and was left along the interstate. He ruled the death a homicide.
This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it become available.