LEWISBURG — Text-to-911 services are live in Snyder and Union counties.
Anyone experiencing an emergency in either county can send a text message direct to "911" to begin engaging a dispatcher with Central Susquehanna Regional 911.
Telephone calls remain the preferred standard to contact 911, however, the text messaging option can be useful for those in situations where they can’t speak: domestic violence or kidnapping, for example, or someone with a physical or intellectual disability.
Briggon Bobb, executive director of Union and Snyder counties’ regional system, or CSR911, said text-to-911 went live more than two weeks ago.
“If anybody had an issue right now they can text 911 and get one of our dispatchers,” Bobb said during a press conference Monday with Valley media and elected officials. “We’ll be able to find you even if you don’t know where you’re at.”
Chad Aucker, director of tactical services, helped with a demonstration of the service. A text is sent to "911." An immediate automated reply asks for the address of the emergency. After the emergency location is input a dispatcher connects live for a text chat.
Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber said the text-to-911 option might be critical for hunters, hikers and mountain bikers who find themselves in an emergency.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz asked about connecting in areas with poor cell phone service. He used Kreamer as an example. “I can’t make a phone call from there but I can text and it will go through,” Kantz said.
"This is great in those types of areas. It helps in the western portion and some of those valleys, as well," Bobb said.
"Call if you can, text if you can't" is a slogan used to promote text-to-911 services.
Michelle Moyer, administrative assistant with CSR911, said a phone call allows emergency dispatchers to more quickly gather information and assess the situation.
"A call lets us do a lot more. It lets us hear a lot more," Moyer said. "Even if you can’t talk, let (the line) open and we can hear the background."
"You don’t get a sense of urgency through text," Bobb added.
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards encouraged CSR911 officials to share the text-to-911 service information with agencies like Transitions and Area Agency on Aging. Moyer said brochures had been distributed at National Night Out and that more could be printed and shared.