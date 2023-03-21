SUNBURY — The new text-to-pay parking meter system in Sunbury is now in place and there are 80 signs across the city explaining how to use the payment method, according to Police Chief Brad Hare.
The new meters were installed in the beginning of January and Hare said a delay in the text-to-pay system was resolved and the system is up and running with signage in placed throughout the city.
Hare said city crews were out Tuesday placing the signs in parking lots and along Market Street and will finish hanging them in the next few days.
Hare said the new meters still take quarters.
Mayor Josh Brosious and the council voted to set aside $70,000 of American Rescue funds in order to purchase the mechanisms.
Brosious said the parking meters generate money for the city.
Hare said the signs are easy to read and once a person sends a text to the number listed on the signage, they will receive a link and can follow the prompts to make payments.
Brosious said the new system was needed after the old meters began to fail or were in need of major repairs.
Hare said anyone who receives a ticket can also pay on the city website instead of having to come to City Hall.
City Treasurer Kevin Troup said he will have a better understanding of the amount of money being made in the new meters in about a month as the system is just beginning to roll out.