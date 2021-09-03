We have finally concluded 20 years of committing troops in Afghanistan, a conflict which, except for those who directly served and suffered for it, was mostly kept out of sight.
Whether we accomplished an important national goal with our hefty investment of blood and treasure will surely be fodder for debate well into the future. Even so, I find myself once again vexed over the snail’s pace with which we, as a nation, learn from mistakes, or thoughtfully respond with efforts to correct the poor past choices that were made, or were allowed to be made, in our name.
My dad served in World War II, as did the father of my better half, but I am not a veteran of the armed services. I was very young when hostilities in Korea ceased without a formal resolution. Despite our penchant to oversimplify, answering the question of whether any war in which we’ve engaged was “worth it” is difficult and in most cases not a definitive “yes” or “no,” but rather an accounting with checks in both the plus and minus columns.
Even so, but with gratitude to those who have served, and considering the vast amounts we as a nation have spent and continue to expend in pursuit of national defense, it is hard to conclude that armed conflicts this nation has pursued in my lifetime were justified, in terms of how much of our relative security they actually provided in comparison to how much, in terms of lives and dollars, that they have cost.
What, really, is the long term benefit from the huge investments in successively, Vietnam, the first Gulf War, Afghanistan (the “forever” war finally concluded), and the second Gulf War? I’m not prepared to dismiss these excursions as failing to provide some benefit to the nation’s security and well-being. They were largely, for lack of a better term, “discretionary” wars, so that I can’t help but wonder whether, had we rather wisely and thoughtfully invested in a determined pursuit of peace, with even a fraction of the dollars and personnel invested, we might have achieved better outcomes? Why is there a Department of Defense (Department of War), but no similarly funded Department of Peace?
We love guns. We deny climate change. We blame immigrants. A vocal and not insignificant few among us won’t wear masks to counter a virus, thinking it a major infringement on personal liberty, when in reality it’s an act both of caring for the group and enlightened self-interest, and for most only a minor inconvenience. We say we believe in democratic principles and civil discourse, but we ride roughshod over the concept of one person, one vote, and partisan legislators can find nothing better to do than pass laws to disenfranchise some of the eligible who might vote against them, and draw districts to perpetuate their longevity in office.
The fictional Superman used to strive for “Truth, Justice and the American Way.” A former president found it expedient to entirely dispense with truth, and offer a distorted, egocentric sense of justice. We must do better than accept as a given the “American Way” thus left for us.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.