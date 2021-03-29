The Daily Item captured the Division I Public Service Award in the 2020 Best of CNHI editorial contest, announced this week.
The four-day series was held in response to the nationwide outrage over the death of George Floyd, a Black man in police custody last May. The newspaper explored the issue of “Black Lives Here” in the paper’s mostly white rural communities.
Insightful stories and video interviews with 10 Black residents of the Susquehanna Valley turned up a variety of concerns. They included interaction with police, shopping in local stores, religious worship and even simple things like finding a beautician or barber who could style a Black person’s hair.
Daily Item reporters Rick Dandes and Eric Scicchitano, along with CNHI Pennsylvania's Elton Hayes and Daily Item photographer Robert Inglis all contributed content for the series.