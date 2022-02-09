website has a new look today
The new year provides a nice opportunity for a fresh look across The Daily Item’s website, so we went to work on a layout that debuted Wednesday afternoon.
Our new homepage features nearly a dozen top stories in both the News and Sports sections in addition to many other favorites and essentials.
Our goal is to keep you up-to-date with a healthy mix of news, sports, business, health and entertainment stories, along with photos, videos and audio, all right at your fingertips.
We are working to optimize the new design for desktop screens, tablets and phones.
That’s a process that may take a few days to complete, so please do hang in there with us as we move a few things around.
As always, we appreciate the fact that you follow and check in with us. We will continue to strive every day to bring you the latest news, information and images from across the Central Susquehanna Valley.