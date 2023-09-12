Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGHOUT THE VALLEYS EARLY THIS MORNING... Locally dense fog has formed throughout the valleys of Central and Northern Pennsylvania and is reducing the visibility to under one-quarter of a mile in numerous locations. Be prepared for rapidly changing visibility during your morning commute to work and school, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Slow down and allow plenty of braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead. The fog will gradually dissipate between 9 and 10 AM.