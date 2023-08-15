DANVILLE — The Gate House will host their 14th annual golf tournament Thursday at the Berwick Golf Club.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the four-person scramble will kickoff with a shotgun start at 9 a.m., Gate House officials said.
The cost to enter is $100 per person or $400 for a team and includes a cart, hotdog and lunch after the tournament. All funds raised at the tournament will go toward the nonprofit, according to Krunal Thakore, Gate House operations director.
"The funds from the Gate House Shelter Golf Tournament will be used to support the day-to-day operations of the shelter. This event is one of our biggest fundraisers and it's a fun-filled day," Thakore said. "We are still accepting team registrations, hole sponsorships and any in-kind or monetary donations if anyone is interested."
The Gate House can be reached at 570-275-6766 for more information or to register for the tournament.