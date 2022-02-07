LEWISBURG — People at The Miller Center don’t want the winter months to ruin anyone’s golf game.
Their new golf simulator recently opened in the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, not only for local members, but to the community at large.
Kyle Wasilkowski, the center’s director of Sports and Recreation, said that with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down events, the facility was looking for new ways to engage the community.
“We were trying to look at areas and every nook and cranny that we had to be able to, hopefully, offer some things for members of the community that are maybe not large scale,” he said.
“One to four people in a room are able to play and so that’s when the idea kind of started getting thrown out there and kind of looking at space.”
Rates for hourly bookings are $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers. A set of clubs can be rented for an additional $10.
Simulator hours are Monday through Thursday 6 a.m to 8 p.m., Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Although he isn’t a frequent golfer himself, Wasikowski said that he has heard that playing on the simulator is pretty realistic from customers, although he did admit that the putting aspect of the game was a bit “wonky.”
He mentioned that the simulator has a home run derby game and settings for many other sports that they could implement in the future, but The Miller Center wanted to start with simple one-hour time blocks to see the level of interest in the community.
Wasikowski said that in the future, they hope to expand to leagues, tournament-style play, lessons and more. He is currently working on setting up meetings with golf pros in the area, and perhaps move towards golf lessons.
He said they have already seen plenty of golfers, with many of their bookings filled for most days. In the last two weeks, they have had over 35 hours rented.
One of those golfers, Edward Monaco, of Lewisburg, said that he was pleasantly surprised to find that the Miller Center added this facility.
“I’m a member of [Bucknell’s course] and I’ve played over there at a place in Danville that has a simulator, but I think the simulator’s awesome. I mean, it’s super reasonably priced. It was great. I would rent it a lot.”
Monaco took his hour-long session to help teach his son, Nicholas, to play golf.
Wasikowski said that was the entire goal of adding the simulator, to give people the opportunity to stay active in the wintertime and spend quality time with each other.