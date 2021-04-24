LEWISBURG — The first of three consecutive weekends of workshops and performances, both in-person and online, for the annual Celebration of the Arts continued Saturday.
Small tours of the Modern Art Gallery in Cherry Alley were held throughout the day. There was a nature photography workshop for kids at the Lewisburg Children's Museum, Bucknell student performances at Hufnagle Park and a community chalk art at the borough’s buzzworthy public park, The Piers — an open grassy lot marked by abandoned concrete railroad piers tabbed for interactive art and inspiration.
The piers at The Piers inspired Davis Moore’s morning workshop, “Books Like the Piers.” More than a dozen participants folded lengthy pieces of receipt paper into pocket-sized books, writing and drawing on the pages.
Moore likened the accordion-style books to orihon, a technique rooted in East Asia that incorporates folded sheets of paper.
“We’re making books that are models of the piers here,” Moore said. “Each ridge in this folding book would represent one of these concrete piers.”
Reggie Gazes sat with daughter, Dora, 5, atop a blanket laid on the grass and carefully folded a long strip of paper. They live nearby and visit the park often. Gazes said it’s their favorite public park.
“Dora thinks she’s going to put flowers in hers because it’s a nice spring day,” Gazes said.
A few feet away sat Dana Pfeifer with her son, Jack, 8, and their friend, Sarah Stevenson, also 8. Jack scribbled on a sheet of paper and helped his mother fold a strip of paper. Sarah was busy folding paper of her own.
“I’m not sure,” Stevenson said when asked what she planned to draw or write about. “Maybe just animals.”
The Celebration of the Arts continues today with a plein air workshop and event along with a Nature Photography Challenge. There’s a street art event Monday afternoon and planned events in the days ahead through May 8. Visit www.lewisburgartscouncil.com for a full list of free events and, if requested, registration information.