Reading the latest survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau regarding COVID vaccine hesitancy, the news is disappointing, scary and more than a little bit frustrating.
Good news: A COVID-19 vaccine has been available for more than a year and people ages 5 and older are all eligible. Those 15 and older are eligible for boosters now and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve boosters for 12- to 14-year-olds in the coming days.
Tens of millions of Americans have gotten the COVID vaccine. More than 500 million shots have been administered and 85 percent of adults 18 and older in the U.S. have gotten at least one shot.
The shots have proven safe. They don’t make you immune to contracting the coronavirus, but having the shot greatly reduces the risk of serious illness or death.
But about a third of Americans aren’t fully vaccinated and the Census Bureau says 15 percent of eligible adults haven’t received even one dose of a COVID vaccine.
This week, the Census Bureau released the latest data from its Household Pulse Survey (HPS) of those who were unvaccinated against COVID. The bureau reported 61,000 individuals responded to the survey, which is designed “to quickly and efficiently gauge the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on households.” Over the course of 40 collection cycles, HPS data were disseminated in near-real-time to inform federal and state response and recovery planning.
This week’s data is troubling. Among the lowlights:
n 49.6 percent of unvaccinated said they are concerned about potential side effects and another 27.9 percent are waiting to see if the vaccines are safe.
n 42.2 percent said they don’t trust the vaccines. Another 35 percent said they don’t trust the government.
n Perhaps most frightening: About a quarter of those who responded say they “don’t think COVID-19 is that big of a threat.”
After nearly two years of this, more than 800,000 dead Americans, it feels impossible to think anyone could believe COVID isn’t a threat. It’s a level of ignorance and selfishness, frankly, that is difficult to digest.
A few weeks ago, former President Donald Trump talked about vaccines. Operation Warp Speed was the greatest accomplishment of his administration, and he should be appropriately lauded for it.
The former president, who had COVID, said he has received all of his shots, including a booster.
“The vaccines work,” he said. “The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”
That is the bottom line.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.