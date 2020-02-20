The Steve Miller Band will highlight the 11th season of the "Backyard Summer Concert Series" at Spyglass Ridge Winery.
The rock 'n' roll Hall of Famers will perform Aug. 1 winery owner Tom Webb announced.
The Steve Miller Band was formed in 1966 in San Francisco, California. The band is led by Steve Miller on guitar and lead vocals.
"We are absolutely excited for The Steve Miller Band to come to our backyard," Webb said. Webb said he expects to announce additional concerts soon.
"This will be a great night," Webb said. "I couldn't do this without the support of so many people. I have been working to get The Steve Miller Band for the past nine years. As soon as he was inducted in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame this got even harder."
The Steve Miller Band hit singles include, Abracadabra, Space Cowboy, Rock'n Me, The Joker and Fly Like An Eagle.
Tickets are $69 plus tax and they go on sale Friday morning online at www.spyglassridgewinery.com, Webb said.
Sunbury Councilman Josh Brosious said Spyglass continues to promote Sunbury as the place to be.
"It's great that Spyglass beings this entertainment to our area," he said. "This helps our local economy and it lets people know Sunbury has a lot to offer. It's great for all of us."
Another show already on the schedule is set for July 25 when the voice behind the hit motion picture "Bohemian Rhapsody" will appear at Spyglass Ridge Winery when "The Black Jacket Symphony" visits. The Black Jacket Symphony is set to perform Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” featuring Marc Martel, the voice behind “Bohemian Rhapsody." The show will begin with the multi-platinum-selling album performed note-for-note, sound-for-sound, followed by a full set of Queen’s greatest hits, according to Webb.
Webb said he will be making more announcements on bands in the next few weeks, including a special comedy show which will be held on the stage of Spyglass.
Spyglass is also hosting The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way's "Live United Live" on June 6 with an eight-band concert on the grounds of Spyglass Ridge Winery. The event which will feature, rock bands Firehouse, Dokken and Warrant, will be a fundraising effort to benefit youth mental health. The day will also include, Kip Winger, of the 80s band Winger, George Lynch, Eric Martin, Jack Russel's Great White and April Wine.
Tickets for the event are $89. The gates at Spyglass Ridge Winery will open at 11 a.m. and the music will begin at around noon.