Houston, we don’t have a problem. Or at least, there is a lesser chance of a problem, thanks to the work of individuals like Dana (Bowersox) Brownfield.
The Penns Creek native and 1986 graduate of Middleburg High School has filled critical roles in paramount space missions of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for more than 30 years.
She has received many recognitions over those years. Few have made it to the public spotlight, but next month, Brownfield will receive a prestigious NASA medal for her work on the recent Artemis I mission — the first in a series of missions that plans to once again send astronauts to the moon, as well as to Mars.
According to an official letter from NASA, Brownfield is being awarded the NASA Exceptional Public Achievement Medal “for innovative process improvements resulting in sustained technical excellence and efficiencies for the COMPASS software development team.”
COMPASS — Core Operations, Mission Planning, and Analysis Simulation – delivered complex software of more than 700,000 lines of code that was required for the Artemis I mission that took place this past November and December. Two of the most critical tools by COMPASS provides the flight control team with pre-launch, real-time verification that the Space Launch System “will not violate critical loads due to the specific launch day weather.” This requires highly time-sensitive choreography with data from weather balloons.
The accuracy and reliability of these tests were crucial to the safety and on-time launch of Artemis I.
The award states that in her role as Chief Architect and Technical Lead for COMPASS, “Dana has excelled at ensuring the software meets that stringent criteria and high bar.”
Brownfield is also being recognized for pioneering an innovative approach to code reviews that has reduced technical bugs by more than 75 percent. Her work has allowed COMPASS to remain on-time and on-budget over the past years of development.
In addition, Brownfield oversaw transitions to later versions of a core software platform, and she personally incorporated several hundred thousand of lines of code in a timely and accurate manner. Brownfield also stepped up to fill gaps in her team due to attrition and technology hiccups.
She was nominated for the award by her NASA group supervisor and team lead.
“I am very grateful to receive the award and appreciate that my team lead and NASA management think I deserve it,” she said, adding humbly, “Personally, I feel that I was just doing my job to help my team be successful and meet our customer needs.”
Reaching for the stars
When Brownfield was a child, Brownfield’s parents, Dale and Beverly Bowersox, of Penns Creek, would often create special times as a family to go outside, lay out in the yard, and watch the sky. They would follow the announcements on television about when certain heavenly bodies or even the International Space Station would be able to be seen overhead in their area. In addition, Beverly said, Dana was always interested in the planets and discovering which ones she would be able to see and when.
In the tenth grade, Beverly said Brownfield was excelling in math and became more interested in the space program. She was encouraged by her high school guidance counselor to pursue her interests.
After high school, Brownfield was accepted into the aerospace engineering program at Penn State University. During the spring of her senior year, she interviewed with Rockwell Space Operations Contract (RSOC) and immediately after graduation in June 1990 began working for them as a NASA contractor on the Space Shuttle program.
“It was a dream of mine to work on the Space Shuttle Program,” Brownfield said. “I was super fortunate to be hired immediately out of college to do that.”
She was hired into the Proximity Operations group in Orbit Flight Design, which involved deploying and capturing satellites and training astronauts in simulators. She supported missions to the International Space Station and Hubble Telescope, helped to deploy the Chandra X-ray Observatory with the first female Space Shuttle commander, and worked on STS-114 — the return to flight mission after the Columbia disaster. Brownfield became the group’s principal engineer and supported more than 20 Shuttle flights.
She went on to work as a software developer with United Space Alliance (USA), leading transitions to newer technology that would support missions like Artemis.
Work for Artemis has been ongoing and growing for the past 10 years that Brownfield has worked on the COMPASS project. They continue to add capabilities.
“Artemis I is the first in a series of missions that will enable humans to return to the moon and hopefully go on to explore Mars,” Brownfield said, adding that its purpose was to test the Orion spacecraft to ensure that it could support astronauts and safely return them to Earth in future missions.
Credit where credit is due
Though Brownfield’s parents were aware that their daughter was doing important work, they rarely knew the extent of the difference she was making until they saw for themselves the awards and recognitions she received.
“She would tell us about it, but she was never the bragging type of person,” Beverly said. “She was just doing her job.
“I’m very proud of her.”
Brownfield said she mostly credits her personality type for her successful career.
“Like many engineers I know, I am introverted and have a little OCD,” she said. “At times, it can be careful, tedious work, but I find that, strangely enough, I enjoy challenges like that.”
She is motivated to find solutions to difficult problems.
“It can be very frustrating at times,” she said,” but determining a solution and implementing it is very satisfying.”
Brownfield said she greatly appreciates the support she has received from her family, as well as support from her teammates at work.
“I’ve been very lucky to have coworkers that I get along with and who encouraged and allowed me to develop and grow into my strengths,” she said.
Brownfield is not the only one in her family who has found success in complicated work. Her husband, George, whom she met at Penn State, is a computer systems analyst at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Their son Ryan has a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University and is working for the university on a research reactor design. Their daughter Erin holds bachelor’s degrees in forensics and investigative sciences, and genetics (with a minor in geology). She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in forensic biology at Penn State.