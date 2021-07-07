In the past several weeks, there have been several articles in The Daily Item stating that the 1-year cicada cause very little damage to trees and fruit orchards, that they are a wonder of nature to be enjoyed and insecticide spray should not be used to control them. One individual suggested he would set in his lawn chair and relax and enjoy the humming sound coming from them. Another individual touted the benefits of cicada nymphs when they created tunnels in the ground for water and air circulation. Obviously, these individuals have not observed the damage a severe infestation of cicada can inflict on woodlands, gardens and fruit orchards. It’s easy to be cavalier about the adverse effects of the cicada infestation when there are no personal consequences from their emergence.
I have been retired for the last 28 years and have a large garden, small fruit orchard with a wide variety of fruits, and woodland. I work outdoors for a large part of my time and am quite familiar with the properties of the plant and animal life on our land. For the past several weeks, I have been working in my gardens and fruit orchard and have observed the emergence of the cicada. The cicada symphony began at 5 a.m. and continued until 8 p.m. depending on the weather. On dark cloudy days, their period of activity is shorter. The intensity of the hum was so loud that on several days I wore earplugs to protect my hearing. The number of cicadas was unbelievable and the damage was devastating. The number of cicada on the branches of the apple trees was so great that it nearly obscured the bark on various locations on the branch. There is not one plant in the garden or fruit orchard that the cicada did not damage in some way. They even attack the canes on the black raspberry plants.
The cicada cut 2-4 inch long tracks in the bark and poke holes at various places along that slit length. After 17 years underground the cicadas emerge with a voracious appetite and feed of the sap or juices of the host plant or tree. The apricot trees are oozing sap from the slits in their branches. The cut weakens the portion of the branch beyond the cut and reduces the flow of nutrients to that section. As a result, the branch withers and dies, bends down and eventually falls off or needs to be cut off. A plant or tree can only tolerate so much stress before it will die from the injuries.
I will be spending time in the orchard and garden pruning out branches that will not survive in an effort to try to save some of the trees. As an example, cicada-damaged peach tree branches are withered and have shriveled peaches on them that are starting to rot. If the affected branches and peaches are not removed, the rot will quickly spread to the good peaches remaining on the tree.
The next stage of the cicada damage now begins. The cicada female can lay 200-400 eggs in the slits and holes they make in the branches, The eggs hatch into nymphs which fall into the ground and feast off the roots of their host tree for 17 years. With the quantity of cicadas I observed on the trees, I think the number of nymphs that could potentially hatch would cause significant damage to the trees.
As a side issue, I harvested several acres of our forest trees because they were falling over for no apparent reason. When they fell over I observed that the root ball was very small and would not support the tree. It appears that something is destroying the root system of the trees to the point where it was too small to support the tree. I’m not saying cicada was an issue in this case but something was destroying the root system of the trees.
To the scientist that said cicada do not do very much damage to the trees, “go where there was a significant cicada infestation and see the real observable damage that they can inflict.” To the entomologist who views the cicada as a wonder of nature and suggested people set in their lawn chairs and enjoy the sounds of the cicada symphony, get out of your lawn chair and observe real-life damage they inflict so you can inform your students of the real facts. To the person who touted the benefits of cicada improving groundwater percolation, consider the significant root damage cicada cause to tree roots in the 17 years they are feeding on them.
It is important when reading an article on a particular subject to research numerous articles by different authors to see if there is a consensus of opinion on the subject. Best of all, when possible go out and personally investigate the issue and come to your own conclusions.
William Renn lives in Sunbury.