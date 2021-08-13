MILTON — The Two Owls, 14 Broadway St., announced the opening of its organic prepared foods deli on Tuesday.
The independent, local grocery store will offer gourmet vegetable, pasta and grain salads, roasted meats, vegan and vegetarian options from the deli case.
The Two Owls specializes in locally sourced foods. The store’s prepared foods will be made in-house with healthy organic ingredients. With the deli, The Two Owls will now have a variety of meals to conveniently take away.
For more information email thetwoowls.localgrocers@gmail.com or visit www.thetwoowls.com. Follow The Two Owls on Instagram: @thetwoowls_localgrocers.