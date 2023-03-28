Any person in the Valley who struggles with affording dental care has an option in Sunbury thanks to a dedicated non-profit organization. The Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic at 335 Market St., Sunbury offers dental services to more than 1,100 patients each month. Many of their patients qualify for ACCESS services, but they also treat folks on a sliding payment scale.
This 501(c)(3) non-profit serves people in Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour and part of Columbia County. The fees received from ACCESS and patient payments does not cover the costs of the dental health care facility’s 14 treatment rooms — spread across three floors. One full-time dentist, two part-time dentists, three full-time dental hygienists, and six full-time dental assistants.
The non-profit is governed by a board of directors. Daily managers Karen Vines, Clinic Manager and Susan White, Financial Manager are the leaders of the team of 12 service providers.
To fund the services of the clinic and to enable it to continue to grow, the organization — that is served by a board of directors — depends upon fundraising, grants and generous donors who understand the value of dental care to the general health of an individual, the family and the community.
Karen Vines said serving people who have nowhere else to go for care humbles her. She wonders where they would go if care at the clinic was not available. Vines added there is no more wonderful feeling to take home with you each day than when you are able to help someone who was in pain — especially a child or an older patient.
The Dental Health Clinic serves as a dental home for many of their patients. These folks receive their annual cleanings and necessary care as the patient would at any private dental practice.
Additional information is available online by searching The Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic, Sunbury or by calling the clinic at 570-286-7500.