MIFFLINBURG — Another year of headlocks and bodyslams comes to the Rusty Rail Brewing Company in the form of the third annual Central PA Slamfest on June 24.
The event this year kicks off with a pre-show and meet-and-greet with the professional wrestlers from 5 to 8 p.m. June 23 followed by a 3 p.m. bell time on June 24 at 5 N. Eight St., Mifflinburg. Organizer Vince Evans said he is looking forward to another weekend of great entertainment.
"Central PA Slamfest promises to be an entertaining afternoon of high-energy, high-flying, and action-packed pro wrestling," said Evans, who wrestles under the name of Vinny Lee Glamrock. "Plus, enjoy delicious cold beer and great food from Rusty Rail.
"This event is perfect for the whole family to attend."
In addition to Glamrock, the show will feature The Goons, Mr. Fitness II, Uncle Masty, Airshow, The Colony, South Philly's Finest, Brian Blade, Devontes, "The Closer" Joey Martinez and Judy Azul.
Featured matches include a triple threat match between Devontes, Killian McMurphy of The Goons and Martinez for the annual Central PA Championship Trophy; and Glamrock vs Big Dust of the Goons in a battle for PWI Ranking supremacy.
Evans, of Lewisburg, was inducted into the Nebraska Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame this year. He moved from Nebraska to Lewisburg in 1997 to train at the Wild Samoan Training Center in Allentown. He has wrestled several dark and televised matches for WWE as Vincent Goodnite, having been in the ring with Test, Albert, Trish Stratus, the Mean Street Possee, Essa Rios and Taka Michinoku. Evans, who works as a web developer and Milton Area substitute teacher by day, has developed several wrestling apps for independent performers and will be featured in the RPG game WrestleQuest.
'Remember that time'
Evans started promoting and organizing events in 2021.
"For me, Slamfest Live Pro Wrestling is all about creating 'remember that time...' moments that will be talked about amongst friends for years to come," he said. "I have vivid memories of local wrestling shows I went to growing up and the feeling of awe that goes with it. I love that we can create that awe for kids to enjoy in-the-moment at Slamest, and to look back on nostalgically in the future."
Evans's opponent this year is Big Dust, who was ranked recently as No. 500 in Pro-Wrestling Illustrated's 500 best male wrestlers of the past year. Glamrock in 1999 was also ranked 500. Dust has been hunting down other 500s of the past to wrestle them.
Kick-off show
The June 23 kick-off will feature a live press conference, live music, wrestlers answering questions, meet-and-greets, a hot sauce challenge, and tickets on sale. Penn State football captain Keaton Ellis will also be on hand for a meet-and-greet with fans and an in-ring appearance on Saturday.
"He will present the title after the championship match," said Evans. "You never know what could happen after that."
The Mifflinburg Scout Troop 525 will lead the National Anthem on Saturday. Donations and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Scouts and the Freedom Fighters Outdoors veteran group. Scott Fabrizio, of Rusty Rail, will present a check to the FFO in the ring.
Rusty Rail as a destination
Rich Schrader, the president of Rusty Rail, said his team is happy to be partnering again with Evans to bring pro-wrestling back to Mifflinburg.
"We want to create cool, fun events to make Rusty Rail more of a destination than it already is," said Schrader. "This is the third year and we're looking forward to another great year."
He said a special release beer has been brewed for this event. A variety of handheld food will be available.
"It's beer, fun, food, and a lot of people," said Schrader.
Tickets are $15 for general admission. Children 10 and under are free. Tickets and upgraded packages with special offers and VIP access can be purchased at www.slamtix.com.
Doors open at 2 p.m. with the bell time at 3 p.m.