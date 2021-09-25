SUNBURY — More than 2,000 screaming fans packed Spyglass Ridge Winery in order to sing along with Third Eye Blind Saturday night.
Third Eye Blind, which is best known for its 90s hit songs, “Semi-Charmed Life” and “How’s It Going To Be,” was the last of the big name bands to perform at Spyglass this year, leaving fans wanting to know what’s on tap for next year.
“This is just such a great place to have concerts,” Shelia Mitton, 38, of Frackville, said. “You get to be so close to the bands and it’s just a great experience.”
Third Eye Blind took to the stage at around 8:30 p.m. to the thunderous applause of 90s music lovers.
“Such a great band and such a fun night,” Steve Wilkin, 46, of Ashland, said. “To be able to see a band I grew up listening to, and only have to travel less than 45 minutes away is fantastic.”
This was Bloomsburg 12-year-old Gabe Phillips' first concert and said he loved it.
"I was listening to Third Eye Blind on way here and I really like them," he said. "This was awesome."
Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said he is thankful to the Valley.
“We are so happy and honored to see so many people come out and enjoy themselves,” he said. “It was a great night with friends and family.”