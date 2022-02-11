TURBOTVILLE — The third grade students of Warrior Run’s Turbotville Elementary School will perform in a patriotic chorus concert on March 23.
Music teacher Joleine Bergmueller said 115 students will perform songs like “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America The Beautiful,” “Yankee Doodle” and other tunes for free at the middle school auditorium, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville. There will be discussions of the history and etiquette behind some of the songs as well as some dancing.
The students decided to wear red, white and blue clothing to fit the theme of the program. They will make artwork for the program and decorations.
This is the first chorus concert since 2019 due to COVID restrictions. It was meant to be an annual event, said Bergmueller.
“For most of them, this is their first experience on the stage,” she said. “They’re going to sing their little hearts out.”