The Danville News
DANVILLE — Today marks the launch of a monthly downtown initiative, Third Thursday, meant to create a unique and eclectic evening experience in downtown Danville.
Third Thursday will bring together arts organizations, restaurants, and retailers to offer things to do and see, from after-work drink specials to artist receptions, live music, and more each month, said Rebecca Dressler, executive director, Danville Business Alliance (DBA).
Beginning today, and on the third Thursday of every month, participating merchants will remain open until 8 p.m. so anyone who can’t shop during the day will have an opportunity to discover the shops, boutiques, eateries and pubs that make up downtown Danville.
“As we move forward with our planning, each monthly edition will have a theme,” Dressler said.
Third Thursday is a collaboration between the Danville Area Arts and Promotions Committees of the Danville Business Alliance.
The idea was suggested a couple of months ago to bring people downtown, Dressler said.
Third Thursday attendees can check out art exhibits, shop special sales, enjoy food, and drink deals, hear live music and more at different locations downtown.
Events in downtown Danville look to draw curious crowds eager to explore participating art spaces, shops, bars, and restaurants.
The offerings today include:
Sidewalk sales: Purple Hippo; Cloth & Alder; D’s Clothier — with guest vendor Chalkin’ with Burlap and Lace (modern home décor and signs); Merle Norman with guest vendor Georgia’s Silk Designs; Bason’s portable espresso machine; Kiddie Korner — face painting and celebrating Kiddie Korner’s 15th anniversary with cake.
Music will be provided by Dey St. Duo, playing at Canal Park, 6-8 p.m. and Cathy and Frank Delucca, sidewalk accordian players.
Arts will be represented at a reception: Dennis Metzger, at the DBA office, 620 Mill St., 6-8 p.m. The Art Grind Gallery will be open.
Food and drink specials: Rock God Brewery, Trivia Night, and Pub II, Happy Hour specials.
Business owners interested in participating can contact the DBA at 570-284-4502 or email info@visitdanvillepa.org.