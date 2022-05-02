SELINSGROVE — Thirteen people have applied for the Selinsgrove police chief position.
The borough council reviewed the applications, which included an applicant from West Virginia and a police chief in West Melbourne, Fla. who has connections to Harrisburg, during an executive session Monday night, Borough Manager Lauren Martz said.
The deadline to apply for the position was April 22.
It's been vacant since early April when Chief Thomas Garlock retired after 44 years in law enforcement, with the last nearly 27 years as chief in Selinsgrove.
Officer Scott Grove is serving as officer in charge of the five-officer department until a new chief is selected.