Thirteen more Valley residents have contracted COVID-19 and one more, a Northumberland County resident, has died due to the virus.
The numbers were part of a 929-case, and 20-death increase across the state. There are now 96,671 confirmed or probable cases in Pennsylvania and 6,931 deaths linked to the virus.
It is the largest increase in the Valley since June 20. The state has seen increases of at least 700 cases in seven of the last eight days.
A surge in Allegheny County has been cited by the Department of Health (DOH) as the reason for the state’s high numbers. According to the state’s by-county dashboard, 322 more cases were confirmed in Allegheny County, more than a third of the state’s total increase.
In the Valley, 610 residents have confirmed or probable cases of the virus, according to the state. Northumberland County and Union County each increased by five cases on Tuesday, to 351 total cases and 105 total cases. Snyder County increased by two cases to 74 and Montour added one case and now has 80 total cases.
The Valley death is the 10th in Northumberland County. Two residents each have died in Montour, Snyder and Union counties due to the virus, according to the state.
Statewide, 678 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 91 of them are on ventilators. According to the state, 80.1 percent of the state’s ventilators are available.
The state estimates 76 percent of patients have recovered and reports 850,612 negative tests have been conducted. In the Valley, 13,866 negative tests have been conducted, with Montour County’s 4,961 and Northumberland County’s 4,488 leading the count.