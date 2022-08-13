DANVILLE — Thirteen injured people were taken for treatment at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville Saturday evening following an incident in Berwick.
As of 8:30 p.m., Geisinger medical professionals were assessing and providing care to 13 individuals hurt in the incident when a vehicle crashed into a group of people attending a fundraiser for victims of a recent fire in the Columbia County community.
Despite the mass casualties being treated at the hospital, “We remain prepared to provide care to all patients who need us," Geisinger spokesman Joseph Stender said.
No other information about the incident was immediately available Saturday night.